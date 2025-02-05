Bologna Roars to Historic Coppa Italia Semis

Bologna made history by reaching the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia for the first time in 26 years, following their 1-0 victory over Atalanta. Coach Vincenzo Italiano described this achievement as a significant milestone for the team, especially after a challenging Champions League campaign.

The victory over Atalanta, a top-three team in Serie A, is seen as a confidence booster for Bologna. 'We played for history and succeeded,' Italiano commented, celebrating the team's performance and the growth they are witnessing.

Looking ahead, Bologna is set to face the winner of the Juventus vs Empoli quarter-final. Italiano expressed the club's dream to progress further in the tournament, marking this achievement as a crucial step towards their goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)