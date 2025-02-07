Ferran Torres' Hometown Triumph: Hat-Trick Hero in Copa Del Rey
Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick within the first 30 minutes, inspiring Barcelona to a dominant 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Playing in his hometown, Torres led the charge with swift counter-attacks, eventually paving the way for a fifth goal by Lamine Yamal.
In a mesmerizing display of football talent, Ferran Torres delivered a hat-trick in the first half-hour to propel Barcelona to a commanding 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The match took place in Torres' hometown, serving as the perfect backdrop for his standout performance against his former youth club.
Torres kickstarted the scoring spree with a quick counter-attack in just the second minute, ensuring Barcelona's early dominance. He extended their lead in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from a Lamine Yamal attempt that rebounded off the post, securing his second goal for the team.
Fermin Lopez contributed with another goal shortly after, and Torres completed his hat-trick at the half-hour mark. Despite easing their momentum post-break, Barcelona continued their charge, with Yamal netting a fifth in the 52nd minute, sealing a comfortable win.
