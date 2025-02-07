Left Menu

Ferran Torres' Hometown Triumph: Hat-Trick Hero in Copa Del Rey

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick within the first 30 minutes, inspiring Barcelona to a dominant 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Playing in his hometown, Torres led the charge with swift counter-attacks, eventually paving the way for a fifth goal by Lamine Yamal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 03:57 IST
Ferran Torres' Hometown Triumph: Hat-Trick Hero in Copa Del Rey

In a mesmerizing display of football talent, Ferran Torres delivered a hat-trick in the first half-hour to propel Barcelona to a commanding 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The match took place in Torres' hometown, serving as the perfect backdrop for his standout performance against his former youth club.

Torres kickstarted the scoring spree with a quick counter-attack in just the second minute, ensuring Barcelona's early dominance. He extended their lead in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from a Lamine Yamal attempt that rebounded off the post, securing his second goal for the team.

Fermin Lopez contributed with another goal shortly after, and Torres completed his hat-trick at the half-hour mark. Despite easing their momentum post-break, Barcelona continued their charge, with Yamal netting a fifth in the 52nd minute, sealing a comfortable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025