Ferran Torres' Hometown Triumph: Hat-Trick Hero in Copa Del Rey

In a mesmerizing display of football talent, Ferran Torres delivered a hat-trick in the first half-hour to propel Barcelona to a commanding 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The match took place in Torres' hometown, serving as the perfect backdrop for his standout performance against his former youth club.

Torres kickstarted the scoring spree with a quick counter-attack in just the second minute, ensuring Barcelona's early dominance. He extended their lead in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from a Lamine Yamal attempt that rebounded off the post, securing his second goal for the team.

Fermin Lopez contributed with another goal shortly after, and Torres completed his hat-trick at the half-hour mark. Despite easing their momentum post-break, Barcelona continued their charge, with Yamal netting a fifth in the 52nd minute, sealing a comfortable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)