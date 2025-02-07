Left Menu

Manchester City's Bunny Shaw Faces Racism and Misogyny in Social Media Storm

Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw missed a League Cup semi-final against Arsenal after enduring racist and misogynistic abuse on social media. Despite not sharing the messages, Manchester City condemned such behavior, reiterating support for Shaw. The issue reflects a broader trend of discrimination in women's soccer.

Manchester City forward Khadija "Bunny" Shaw was absent from the team during Thursday's League Cup semifinal triumph over Arsenal, following a barrage of ''racist and misogynistic" abuse she received on social media.

City's head coach Gareth Taylor confirmed Shaw had been deeply affected by the hateful comments, emphasizing the club's support for her. He remarked, "When you are affected by things like that it's really, really difficult." The abuse came after a Women's Super League match against Arsenal the previous Sunday.

Manchester City publicly denounced the abuse as "disgusting treatment" and forwarded the offensive messages to authorities. Shaw chose not to publicly share the messages to avoid giving attention to the perpetrators. This incident highlights a troubling trend in women's soccer, as FIFA reported a significant percentage of players facing abusive messages during tournaments.

