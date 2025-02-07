Sreesanth's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate in Kerala Cricket

Sreesanth, former India cricketer, has stirred a storm in Kerala with his outspoken support for fellow player Sanju Samson, leading to a sharp rebuke from the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The state cricket body has accused Sreesanth of making false and damaging statements during a discussion on a Malayalam TV channel, resulting in a formal show-cause notice.

The controversy centers around Samson's omission from the Kerala team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and his prospects for the Champions Trophy, issues that have placed the KCA under scrutiny.

