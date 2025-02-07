Lovlina Borgohain Shines at National Games as Services Dominate Medal Table

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain exemplified her top form by clinching a gold medal at the National Games. Her stellar performance came as the powerhouse of Services surged to the top of the medal tally, securing a remarkable 10 golds on Friday.

In a display of dominance, seven of the 10 gold medals from Services originated from the boxing arena. This surge enabled Services to regain the leading position in the medal standings, surpassing Karnataka, which slid to second place despite a commendable medal count.

Apart from boxing triumphs, National Games witnessed competitive actions in tennis and archery, with notable victories in Dehradun and Haryana. The events highlighted exceptional athletic talents from various states, underscoring the diversity and dynamic nature of Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)