Jude Bellingham's Red Card Controversy: A La Liga Drama Unfolds

Jude Bellingham was sent off with a red card during Real Madrid's match against Osasuna for allegedly making inappropriate comments to the referee. The incident occurred in the 40th minute, stirring controversy and following previous complaints from Madrid about biased refereeing in their recent games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pamplona | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events during Real Madrid's La Liga match against Osasuna, England midfielder Jude Bellingham was shown a direct red card. This occurred after Bellingham reportedly criticized referee José Luis Munuera's decision in the 40th minute while making gestures with his arms.

The incident followed previous protests from Real Madrid regarding what they perceived as partial refereeing favoring opponents. Madrid coach Carlo Aneclotti, already penalized with a yellow card for his expressions of discontent over an unpunished potential handball by an Osasuna defender, witnessed the dismissal of his player.

Real Madrid was leading 1-0, courtesy of Kylian Mbappé's goal, when the controversy erupted. The sequence underscored mounting tensions over refereeing in Madrid's recent fixtures, with a previously heated dispute over calls favoring Espanyol in a recent defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

