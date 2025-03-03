Left Menu

Courtroom Drama: Blatter and Platini Defend Their Innocence in Swiss Court

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and soccer great Michel Platini return to Swiss court, defending their innocence after a 2022 acquittal of fraud charges. An appeal by the Swiss federal prosecutor brings new hearings. Both claim no wrongdoing in the payment scandal involving 2 million Swiss francs.

03-03-2025
In a high-profile court appearance, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and soccer legend Michel Platini reaffirmed their innocence in a Swiss courtroom on Monday. This development comes 2-1/2 years after they were acquitted of fraud charges linked to the controversial payment of 2 million Swiss francs to Platini.

The Swiss federal prosecutor has launched an appeal against the 2022 acquittal, leading to a new hearing at the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court in Muttenz. The prosecutor is pushing for the previous decision to be overturned completely, seeking a suspended 20-month sentence for both Blatter and Platini.

Blatter, speaking confidently, denied any fraudulent behavior, emphasizing his lifelong adherence to honesty and integrity. Platini echoed the sentiment, asserting that the payment was for outstanding advisory work. A final verdict is anticipated on March 25, 2024.

