Left Menu

India vs. Australia: Clash of Titans in ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final

Ricky Ponting predicts India as favorites against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. Playing at their familiar venue in Dubai, India tops Group A, while Australia advanced as Group B's second. Despite past encounters, India's experienced squad is poised to excel under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:30 IST
India vs. Australia: Clash of Titans in ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ricky Ponting, former captain of the Australian cricket team, expressed confidence that India would enter as 'favorites' in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia. The pivotal encounter is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Both cricketing giants are set to face each other for the first time in the ODI format since their memorable clash in the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Final. Ponting, while speaking to Sanjana Ganesan for The ICC Review, stated, 'I think India are going to start favorites in this game. Their consistent performance in the tournament and familiarity with the Dubai venue give them an edge. India has not had to adjust to new conditions, having played and trained on these wickets throughout.'

Australia, having finished second in Group B, managed to secure four points to reach the semi-finals. In contrast, India dominated Group A, winning all their matches. While reflecting on India's past defeat to Australia, Ponting emphasized that India might use that experience as motivation to shine on the big stage. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the team might focus on improving their performance match by match, leveraging their considerable experience without dwelling on past setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025