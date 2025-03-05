Left Menu

Showdown in Dubai: New Zealand vs South Africa

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner chose to bat against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semifinal. The winner meets India in Sunday's final. New Zealand's lineup remained unchanged, while South Africa brought back Temba Bavuma, replacing Tristan Stubbs.

Showdown in Dubai: New Zealand vs South Africa
In a critical matchup at the Champions Trophy, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner decided to bat first against South Africa in the second semifinal. The winning team will advance to Sunday's decisive showdown against India, who triumphed over Australia.

Maintaining their roster, New Zealand's team lineup featured stalwarts like Will Young and Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, South Africa made a tactical change, reintroducing skipper Temba Bavuma in place of Tristan Stubbs, aiming to bolster their ranks.

With both teams eyeing a final berth in Dubai, the encounter promises intense cricket action, featuring top players such as Mitchell Santner and Temba Bavuma guiding their respective sides to glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

