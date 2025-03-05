Showdown in Dubai: New Zealand vs South Africa

In a critical matchup at the Champions Trophy, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner decided to bat first against South Africa in the second semifinal. The winning team will advance to Sunday's decisive showdown against India, who triumphed over Australia.

Maintaining their roster, New Zealand's team lineup featured stalwarts like Will Young and Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, South Africa made a tactical change, reintroducing skipper Temba Bavuma in place of Tristan Stubbs, aiming to bolster their ranks.

With both teams eyeing a final berth in Dubai, the encounter promises intense cricket action, featuring top players such as Mitchell Santner and Temba Bavuma guiding their respective sides to glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)