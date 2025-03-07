Cheteshwar Pujara: Hungry for Test Cricket Glory

Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has reiterated his unwavering commitment to Test cricket, expressing eagerness to don the national colors once again. Pujara, while speaking at the Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave organized by RevSportz in Kolkata, emphasized that his hunger for the game is greater than ever.

The 37-year-old, who last represented India in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, remains a formidable figure in the domestic circuit. Featuring for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, he racked up 402 runs with an average of 40.20. In addition, Pujara has showcased his prowess in County cricket for Sussex.

Pujara also reminisced over India's historic Test series wins against Australia, labeling the 2018 series victory akin to winning a World Cup. As India gears up for the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle in England, Pujara stressed the need for a robust batting performance to complement their bowling strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)