Left Menu

Cheteshwar Pujara: Hungry for Test Cricket Glory

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara reaffirms his dedication to Test cricket, expressing his readiness for an opportunity to play for the national team again. Speaking at the Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave, Pujara highlighted his commitment to domestic cricket and expressed optimism about India's upcoming tours and matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:26 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara: Hungry for Test Cricket Glory
Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has reiterated his unwavering commitment to Test cricket, expressing eagerness to don the national colors once again. Pujara, while speaking at the Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave organized by RevSportz in Kolkata, emphasized that his hunger for the game is greater than ever.

The 37-year-old, who last represented India in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, remains a formidable figure in the domestic circuit. Featuring for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, he racked up 402 runs with an average of 40.20. In addition, Pujara has showcased his prowess in County cricket for Sussex.

Pujara also reminisced over India's historic Test series wins against Australia, labeling the 2018 series victory akin to winning a World Cup. As India gears up for the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle in England, Pujara stressed the need for a robust batting performance to complement their bowling strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025