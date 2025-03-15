Ireland Triumphs Narrowly in Six Nations Clash Against Italy

In a tense Six Nations encounter, Ireland emerged triumphant over hosts Italy with a narrow 22-17 victory, thanks to a hat-trick of tries by Dan Sheehan. This hard-fought win moves Ireland to the top of the tournament table, sustaining their ambition to clinch the title once more.

Despite their success, Ireland's performance was far from polished, and they now depend on other results, hoping for victories by Wales over England and Scotland over France, to secure another championship win. Veteran players Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray marked their last appearances in international rugby.

Italy, under strength at times due to disciplinary issues, showed resilience with late tries by Monty Ioane and Stephen Varney. However, they couldn't capitalize on Ireland's missed opportunities, ultimately ending their campaign without avoiding defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)