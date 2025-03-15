Left Menu

Virat Kohli Applauds Growing Impact of Women's Sports in India

Virat Kohli, Indian cricket icon, lauded the advancement of women's sports in India over the past 6-7 years. At the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, he pointed out women's crucial role, increased commercial interests, and the launch of the WPL. Kohli calls for collective efforts in sports culture promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:08 IST
Virat Kohli at RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. (Photo/RCB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has praised the growing recognition and prominence of women's sports in India, underscoring the notable advancements over the past few years. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Kohli highlighted the vital contribution of female athletes, which has sparked increased commercial interest, improved funding, and subsequently, the establishment of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The WPL has emerged as India's second-largest cricket event, following the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli remarked on the self-driven rise of female athletes, stating, "They were their catalysts and drew attention towards themselves." Over a span of 6-7 years, he witnessed how these athletes gained confidence, which, in turn, captivated public interest. As a result, the commercial aspects grew more robust, with greater financial investment in women's sports eventually leading to the creation of the WPL. Kohli noted that the Mumbai Indians secured victory in the inaugural WPL in 2023, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinching the following season. The WPL final, which features Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, is scheduled for March 15 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The cricket legend underscored the necessity of a united approach to cultivating a sports culture, stressing that women's sports play a crucial role within this framework. Kohli emphasized, "When looking to elevate sports in any nation, it's essential to include everyone. Women's sports form a significant component of the sports culture." He also pointed out the progress in other sports, such as tennis, badminton, wrestling, and boxing, but called for continued support and infrastructure improvements to maintain this momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

