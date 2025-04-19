Tragedy Strikes: Former Croatia Star Nikola Pokrivac Killed in Car Collision
Nikola Pokrivac, a former Croatia international footballer, has tragically died in a car accident in Karlovac, central Croatia. The collision involved four vehicles and claimed one other life. Pokrivac's football career included stints at AS Monaco and RB Salzburg. The Croatian Football Federation expressed deep condolences for this loss.
Nikola Pokrivac, a former star of Croatia's national football team, has tragically passed away in a devastating car accident in Karlovac, central Croatia. The Croatian Football Federation confirmed his death, revealing that the accident, which involved four vehicles, also claimed the life of another person.
Pokrivac was in a car with teammates from the fourth-tier club NK Vojnic, and two of them sustained critical injuries. Pokrivac, aged 39, had enjoyed a distinguished playing career, representing Croatia internationally from 2008 to 2010 and featuring for top clubs like AS Monaco and RB Salzburg.
In a heartfelt statement, HNS President Marijan Kustic expressed profound condolences to the family and friends of Pokrivac, lamenting the tragic loss of a young life. The Croatian football community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
(With inputs from agencies.)
