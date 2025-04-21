Nagaland Tops Group H in U20 Championship with Key Victory over Bengal
Nagaland secured a crucial 1-0 win over Bengal, ensuring their top position in Group H of the U20 Men's National Football Championship. Haryana's victory against Madhya Pradesh keeps them in contention for the quarter-finals. A crucial match awaits between Nagaland and Haryana for the top spot.
Nagaland clinched their second successive victory in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship by narrowly defeating Bengal 1-0 in Group H at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Monday.
In the day's other Group H fixture, Haryana cruised past Madhya Pradesh with a 4-1 triumph to remain in contention for a quarter-final berth. With two matches concluded, Nagaland leads the group standings having secured six points.
A single point in their upcoming match against Haryana will earn Nagaland a place in the next round, whereas Haryana must secure a win to advance, currently holding four points. Despite Bengal's efforts in the second half, Nagaland's resilient defense maintained their lead, established by Ghuqhe Chishi's decisive 13th-minute goal.
