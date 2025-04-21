Left Menu

Nagaland Tops Group H in U20 Championship with Key Victory over Bengal

Nagaland secured a crucial 1-0 win over Bengal, ensuring their top position in Group H of the U20 Men's National Football Championship. Haryana's victory against Madhya Pradesh keeps them in contention for the quarter-finals. A crucial match awaits between Nagaland and Haryana for the top spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:35 IST
Nagaland Tops Group H in U20 Championship with Key Victory over Bengal
Nagaland team during Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland clinched their second successive victory in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship by narrowly defeating Bengal 1-0 in Group H at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Monday.

In the day's other Group H fixture, Haryana cruised past Madhya Pradesh with a 4-1 triumph to remain in contention for a quarter-final berth. With two matches concluded, Nagaland leads the group standings having secured six points.

A single point in their upcoming match against Haryana will earn Nagaland a place in the next round, whereas Haryana must secure a win to advance, currently holding four points. Despite Bengal's efforts in the second half, Nagaland's resilient defense maintained their lead, established by Ghuqhe Chishi's decisive 13th-minute goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025