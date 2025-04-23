Left Menu

Star Health Teams Up with Sunrisers Hyderabad for T20 League

Star Health Insurance has partnered with Sunrisers Hyderabad as their official health insurance partner for the T20 League 2025. This collaboration emphasizes shared values of trust, transparency, and customer centricity, while promoting health and wellness through cricket, and features brand campaigns with Sunrisers players to engage fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:33 IST
Star Health Teams Up with Sunrisers Hyderabad for T20 League
  • Country:
  • India

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., one of India's leading private health insurers, has become the official health insurance partner for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the T20 League 2025. This strategic collaboration is designed to encourage health and wellness by leveraging the sport's immense popularity.

Anand Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Star Health Insurance, highlighted the alignment of the company's core values with the partnership, citing customer centricity, trust, and transparency. He emphasized the importance of building lasting trust with customers akin to the players' relationship with their fans.

K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, expressed the team's focus on health and fitness, aiming to inspire cricket fans worldwide to prioritize health insurance. The partnership includes campaigns with players like Ishan Kishan to raise awareness of everyday wellness and health insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

