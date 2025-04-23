Star Health Teams Up with Sunrisers Hyderabad for T20 League

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., one of India's leading private health insurers, has become the official health insurance partner for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the T20 League 2025. This strategic collaboration is designed to encourage health and wellness by leveraging the sport's immense popularity.

Anand Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Star Health Insurance, highlighted the alignment of the company's core values with the partnership, citing customer centricity, trust, and transparency. He emphasized the importance of building lasting trust with customers akin to the players' relationship with their fans.

K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, expressed the team's focus on health and fitness, aiming to inspire cricket fans worldwide to prioritize health insurance. The partnership includes campaigns with players like Ishan Kishan to raise awareness of everyday wellness and health insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)