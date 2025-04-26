Left Menu

India Shines at Inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships

In a significant achievement, India secured a total of 43 medals at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships. The nation guaranteed at least 25 medals in the U-15 category and 18 in U-17, with prominent performances by Aman Siwach and Devansh leading to quarterfinal victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Jordan

India emerged as a dominant force at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, ensuring a haul of 43 medals. This achievement sets a remarkable precedent for the nation in the international boxing arena.

With the semifinalists assured of bronze medals, India stands guaranteed 25 medals in the U-15 bracket and an additional 18 in the U-17 category. This feat highlights the young pugilists' skill and determination in the ring.

Aman Siwach and Devansh spearheaded the U-17 boys' segment with impressive Referee Stopped Contest victories. Matching their prowess, Simranjeet Kaur and Himanshi dominated the girls' division with decisive wins over their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

