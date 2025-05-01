Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC Reaches Kalinga Super Cup Final

Jamshedpur FC secured a spot in their first Kalinga Super Cup final by defeating Mumbai City FC 1-0. Rei Tachikawa's decisive goal in the 87th minute secured the victory. The team will face FC Goa in the final on May 3, aiming to make history with a triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:47 IST
Jamshedpur FC Reaches Kalinga Super Cup Final
Jamshedpur FC player in action (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC has made history by reaching the Kalinga Super Cup final for the first time, after a narrow 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Kalinga Stadium. Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa scored the crucial goal in the 87th minute, securing his team a place in the final showdown against FC Goa.

The match, played in Bhubaneswar, saw Jamshedpur taking the initiative early on, breaking through Mumbai's defense multiple times and creating several scoring chances. Goalkeeper Rehenesh Thumbirumbu was instrumental in maintaining Jamshedpur's clean sheet, notably foiling a close-range header from Jordan Murray in the 31st minute with outstanding reflexes.

Mumbai City FC struggled to regain their momentum throughout the game, managing only a few promising attacks, including a notable cross from Lallianzuala Chhangte. Despite relentless pressure from Jamshedpur, it was not until the 87th minute that Tachikawa capitalized, aided by a deflection, to clinch the victory. The players will now prepare for a historic final, with Jamshedpur aiming for their first title while FC Goa seeks to replicate their previous Super Cup success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025