Jamshedpur FC Reaches Kalinga Super Cup Final

Jamshedpur FC has made history by reaching the Kalinga Super Cup final for the first time, after a narrow 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Kalinga Stadium. Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa scored the crucial goal in the 87th minute, securing his team a place in the final showdown against FC Goa.

The match, played in Bhubaneswar, saw Jamshedpur taking the initiative early on, breaking through Mumbai's defense multiple times and creating several scoring chances. Goalkeeper Rehenesh Thumbirumbu was instrumental in maintaining Jamshedpur's clean sheet, notably foiling a close-range header from Jordan Murray in the 31st minute with outstanding reflexes.

Mumbai City FC struggled to regain their momentum throughout the game, managing only a few promising attacks, including a notable cross from Lallianzuala Chhangte. Despite relentless pressure from Jamshedpur, it was not until the 87th minute that Tachikawa capitalized, aided by a deflection, to clinch the victory. The players will now prepare for a historic final, with Jamshedpur aiming for their first title while FC Goa seeks to replicate their previous Super Cup success.

