India Shines at IWF Youth Championships with Bronze Medals

India commenced its journey at the IWF Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships by securing two bronze medals. Jyoshna Sabar achieved third place in the youth girls' 40kg category, and Harsabardhan Sahu earned a bronze in the youth boys' 49kg category, both making a mark in clean and jerk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

India kicked off its campaign at the IWF Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships with an impressive haul of two bronze medals, setting the stage for future success.

Jyoshna Sabar clinched a bronze in the youth girls' 40kg category with a total lift of 129kg. Her performance stood out in the clean and jerk segment, where she also bagged a silver medal.

Meanwhile, in the youth boys' 49kg division, Harsabardhan Sahu secured a bronze medal with a total lift of 197kg. His additional bronze in the clean and jerk highlighted his skill and determination at the championships, where medals are awarded separately for each segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

