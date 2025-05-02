Gujarat Titans Triumph with Spirited Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans delivered a commanding performance, overpowering Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in an exhilarating IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT's victory propelled them to the second place on the points table, trailing only behind Mumbai Indians due to net run rate.

Hyderabad's ambitious 225-run chase started with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma unleashing a barrage of runs during the powerplay, but Gujarat's bowlers swiftly took control. Prasidh Krishna's introduction into the bowling attack proved pivotal, with Rashid making a remarkable catch to dismiss Head for 20 runs.

Kaushal and Abhishek tried to mount a comeback, reducing the deficit with crucial partnerships. However, Gujarat's disciplined bowling, combined with Hyderabad's faltering momentum, saw GT defend their total comfortably. Earlier, Shubman Gill's blistering 76 and Buttler's dynamic 64 helped GT set an imposing total of 224/6.

(With inputs from agencies.)