Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph with Spirited Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans secured a thumping 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, climbing to second place in the IPL standings. Dominating with the bat, they posted a formidable 224/6. Despite Hyderabad's aggressive chase, clinical bowling and fielding from Gujarat ensured they took home the points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:49 IST
Gujarat Titans Triumph with Spirited Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Clash
Gujarat Titans team (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans delivered a commanding performance, overpowering Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in an exhilarating IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT's victory propelled them to the second place on the points table, trailing only behind Mumbai Indians due to net run rate.

Hyderabad's ambitious 225-run chase started with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma unleashing a barrage of runs during the powerplay, but Gujarat's bowlers swiftly took control. Prasidh Krishna's introduction into the bowling attack proved pivotal, with Rashid making a remarkable catch to dismiss Head for 20 runs.

Kaushal and Abhishek tried to mount a comeback, reducing the deficit with crucial partnerships. However, Gujarat's disciplined bowling, combined with Hyderabad's faltering momentum, saw GT defend their total comfortably. Earlier, Shubman Gill's blistering 76 and Buttler's dynamic 64 helped GT set an imposing total of 224/6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025