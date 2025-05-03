Shubman Gill: Rising Leader of Gujarat Titans and Indian Cricket

Shubman Gill is emerging as a formidable leader not only for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but also as a potential future captain for India, according to Afghanistan T20I skipper Rashid Khan.

In his second year of leadership, Gill has impressively guided the Titans with 465 runs over 10 matches, averaging 51.66 and achieving six half-centuries. The team's performance with seven wins and three losses marks a stark contrast from last season's eighth-place finish.

Rashid emphasized the crucial partnership between Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra, which has been pivotal to their success. Despite personal challenges in bowling this season, Rashid remains optimistic about both his form and the team's prospects, especially against strong opponents like Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)