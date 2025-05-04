Left Menu

Football Coach Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Manipur

A football coach from Manipur's Imphal East district was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 11 female trainees. A case has been filed, and a police investigation is ongoing. The coach reportedly assaulted the players over several months, escalating community concerns over safety in sports environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Manipur's Imphal East district, a football coach faces serious allegations of sexual assault involving 11 young female trainees from his academy, according to police reports on Sunday.

A formal case has been registered, and an active investigation is now in progress, aiming to uncover the full extent of the allegations.

Preliminary reports suggest that the coach subjected these young athletes to consistent sexual assault over several months, prompting an outcry from the community regarding safeguarding in the sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

