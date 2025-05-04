Football Coach Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Manipur

In a shocking incident from Manipur's Imphal East district, a football coach faces serious allegations of sexual assault involving 11 young female trainees from his academy, according to police reports on Sunday.

A formal case has been registered, and an active investigation is now in progress, aiming to uncover the full extent of the allegations.

Preliminary reports suggest that the coach subjected these young athletes to consistent sexual assault over several months, prompting an outcry from the community regarding safeguarding in the sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)