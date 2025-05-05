Left Menu

Piastri's Miami Magic: McLaren's Stunning Turnaround

Oscar Piastri secured his fourth win of the season at the Miami Grand Prix, leading McLaren Racing to a remarkable victory after starting as the slowest team two years ago. He extends his lead over teammate Lando Norris and rival Max Verstappen in the F1 championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:55 IST
Piastri's Miami Magic: McLaren's Stunning Turnaround
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri has become the standout performer in this year's Formula 1 season, securing his fourth win in six races at the Miami Grand Prix. Just two years after debuting in the slowest car on the grid, Piastri and McLaren Racing have soared to the top of the standings.

McLaren's dominance at Miami was evidenced by Piastri leading a 1-2 finish, while closing the gap in the driver standings to 32 points ahead of rival Max Verstappen, who finished fourth. Piastri's victory marks a significant turnaround for McLaren, as they were lapped twice on this same track in 2021.

Speculation looms over Jack Doohan's seat at Alpine, with talks of Franco Colapinto's potential replacement. Despite a tough race at Miami, where Doohan crashed early, Alpine remains committed to their current lineup for now, dismissing replacement rumors as mere 'noise.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025