Piastri's Miami Magic: McLaren's Stunning Turnaround
Oscar Piastri secured his fourth win of the season at the Miami Grand Prix, leading McLaren Racing to a remarkable victory after starting as the slowest team two years ago. He extends his lead over teammate Lando Norris and rival Max Verstappen in the F1 championship standings.
Oscar Piastri has become the standout performer in this year's Formula 1 season, securing his fourth win in six races at the Miami Grand Prix. Just two years after debuting in the slowest car on the grid, Piastri and McLaren Racing have soared to the top of the standings.
McLaren's dominance at Miami was evidenced by Piastri leading a 1-2 finish, while closing the gap in the driver standings to 32 points ahead of rival Max Verstappen, who finished fourth. Piastri's victory marks a significant turnaround for McLaren, as they were lapped twice on this same track in 2021.
Speculation looms over Jack Doohan's seat at Alpine, with talks of Franco Colapinto's potential replacement. Despite a tough race at Miami, where Doohan crashed early, Alpine remains committed to their current lineup for now, dismissing replacement rumors as mere 'noise.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Young Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships
India Shines on Day 1 of Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships
Reliance Foundation Athletes Gear Up for Asian Championship Berths
Nagaland Tops Group H in U20 Championship with Key Victory over Bengal
Indian Boxers Shine in Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships