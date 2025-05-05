Shubman Gill Thrives Under Gujarat Titans Leadership

Shubman Gill, leading the Gujarat Titans, has shown remarkable performance and leadership, according to the franchise's director of cricket, Vikram Solanki. Gill's prowess on the field is evident as he amassed 465 runs across 10 matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate.

Gill's leadership qualities have come to the forefront, with Solanki commending his ability to thrive under pressure. He pairs effectively with B Sai Sudharsan, whose consistent performance complements Gill's style, both focusing on technique and fostering a strong partnership.

The team's commitment extends to other players like Rashid Khan. Solanki acknowledges Khan's hard work, emphasizing team support during challenging phases. Gujarat Titans continue to aim for excellence, driven by Gill's growing captaincy and the dedication of its players.

(With inputs from agencies.)