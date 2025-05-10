Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Drama, Trades, and Expansions

The latest sports briefs highlight Nicholas Roy's fine in the NHL, Marc Lasry's legal disputes, Rafael Devers' position change in the MLB, changes in the WNBA, FIFA's World Cup expansion, and more. Notable events include Savy King's on-field collapse and Jasson Dominguez's record-setting performance for the Yankees.

Updated: 10-05-2025 13:29 IST
In a recent sports roundup, notable updates include Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy receiving a fine but avoiding suspension, and Marc Lasry facing a countersuit in a legal battle over sexual misconduct claims. Additionally, Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers remains reluctant to move to a new position amidst team changes.

The sporting world also saw significant developments as FIFA announced an expansion of the Women's World Cup to 48 teams from 2031. Meanwhile, changes within the WNBA teams are reshaping line-ups after a historical first-ever championship for the New York Liberty last fall.

In other major news, Jasson Dominguez shone for the Yankees with a record-setting three home runs, while Angel City's Savy King suffered a medical emergency during a game against Utah Royals but was reported responsive post-hospitalization. The trading landscape also shifted with Connor Joe moving to the Cincinnati Reds from the Padres.

