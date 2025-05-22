Punjab Cricket Triumph: Three Young Stars in India's U-19 Squad

In a significant boost for Punjab cricket, former Indian cricketer and the Chief Cricketing Advisor of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Harbhajan Singh, celebrated the inclusion of three Punjab players in India's Under-19 team. Singh congratulated Vihaan, Rahul, and Anmoljeet, marking it a special day for Punjab cricket.

Harbhajan Singh emphasized PCA's pivotal role in nurturing young cricketers and contributing to the national team. He expressed hopes for the continued success of Punjab players in representing India, underlining the association's enduring impact on Indian cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the U19 squad for their tour of England, which includes a series of Youth One-Day and Multi-Day matches. Ayush Mhatre, notable for his IPL performances, will captain the team, featuring standout young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu, promising an exciting cricketing showcase.

(With inputs from agencies.)