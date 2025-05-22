Left Menu

Punjab Cricket Triumph: Three Young Stars in India's U-19 Squad

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, PCA's Chief Advisor, hails Punjab Cricket Association's role in young talent development. He lauds players Vihaan, Rahul, and Anmoljeet for making it to India's U-19 team. The upcoming England tour includes Youth One-Day and Multi-Day matches, with Ayush Mhatre as captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:56 IST
Punjab Cricket Triumph: Three Young Stars in India's U-19 Squad
Harbhajan Singh (Screen grab of self-made video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost for Punjab cricket, former Indian cricketer and the Chief Cricketing Advisor of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Harbhajan Singh, celebrated the inclusion of three Punjab players in India's Under-19 team. Singh congratulated Vihaan, Rahul, and Anmoljeet, marking it a special day for Punjab cricket.

Harbhajan Singh emphasized PCA's pivotal role in nurturing young cricketers and contributing to the national team. He expressed hopes for the continued success of Punjab players in representing India, underlining the association's enduring impact on Indian cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the U19 squad for their tour of England, which includes a series of Youth One-Day and Multi-Day matches. Ayush Mhatre, notable for his IPL performances, will captain the team, featuring standout young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu, promising an exciting cricketing showcase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025