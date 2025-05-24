Indian Football's Road Ahead: Aiming for Victory Beyond Clean Sheets

India's football team is on a mission to rebound from a lackluster start in the Asian Cup Qualifiers, as they set their sights on an away fixture against Hong Kong. The previous matches left a mixed impression, marked by the recent clean sheets against Maldives and Bangladesh.

Sandesh Jhingan, a pivotal figure in India's defense, highlighted the importance of teamwork in both offensive and defensive plays. "Clean sheets are only part of the picture; ultimately, we aim for victories," Jhingan emphasized, reflecting on the team's broader objectives.

The upcoming clash against a Hong Kong side coached by Ashley Westwood presents another opportunity to further solidify the team's position. Drawing from their past success, including triumphs in various tournaments, India's national squad is geared up for the challenges on their path to Saudi Arabia 2027.

