Indian Football's Road Ahead: Aiming for Victory Beyond Clean Sheets
Following a mixed performance in the Asian Cup Qualifiers, Indian football looks to secure a win against Hong Kong. While clean sheets provide solace, defender Sandesh Jhingan emphasizes teamwork and victory as the ultimate goals. With a history of success, the focus is now on continued improvement.
- Country:
- India
India's football team is on a mission to rebound from a lackluster start in the Asian Cup Qualifiers, as they set their sights on an away fixture against Hong Kong. The previous matches left a mixed impression, marked by the recent clean sheets against Maldives and Bangladesh.
Sandesh Jhingan, a pivotal figure in India's defense, highlighted the importance of teamwork in both offensive and defensive plays. "Clean sheets are only part of the picture; ultimately, we aim for victories," Jhingan emphasized, reflecting on the team's broader objectives.
The upcoming clash against a Hong Kong side coached by Ashley Westwood presents another opportunity to further solidify the team's position. Drawing from their past success, including triumphs in various tournaments, India's national squad is geared up for the challenges on their path to Saudi Arabia 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Red Square Spectacle: Commemorating the 80th WWII Victory Day Amid Tensions
Victory Amidst Tensions: Russia's WW2 Anniversary Parade
Russia's Victory Day parade begins in Moscow, marking 80th anniversary of defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, reports AP.
Moscow's Victory Day Parade: A Display of Power Amidst International Tensions
Russia's Grand 80th Victory Day Parade Amid Rising Tensions