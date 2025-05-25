Arsenal's Underdog Triumph: Stina Blackstenius Seals Champions League Victory

In an unexpected turn of events, Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius scored a late winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday, sparking celebrations among their 5,000 travelling fans. This win marks Arsenal's second Champions League title, their first in 18 years.

Throughout the match, Arsenal withstood considerable pressure from Barcelona, who boasted 20 attempts to the Gunners' eight, including 12 corners. However, Blackstenius managed to break the deadlock in the 75th minute, netting a low diagonal shot beyond the reach of Barcelona's goalkeeper, Catalina Coll.

Despite being overwhelming underdogs, Arsenal's determined squad showcased resilience and skill, overturning expectations as they silenced a team that had dominated recent European competitions. Arsenal's defense remained robust, prompting jubilation as the final whistle confirmed their historic victory against the world-renowned Barcelona.