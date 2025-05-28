Sandro Wagner Takes Helm at Augsburg: Former Forward to Coach Bundesliga Side
Sandro Wagner, former Bayern Munich forward, has been appointed as the new head coach of Augsburg. Wagner, who previously assisted Germany's coach, signed a three-year contract. Augsburg concluded their Bundesliga season in 12th place, hoping Wagner can steer the team towards greater success next season.
- Country:
- Germany
Sandro Wagner, once a forward for Germany and Bayern Munich, has taken on a new role as head coach at Augsburg, marking his debut in top-tier coaching.
Having assisted Germany's national team coach Julian Nagelsmann, Wagner will now lead the Augsburg squad, which finished 12th in the Bundesliga. The 37-year-old has secured a three-year deal with the club. His coaching experience includes leading Unterhaching to a fourth-division promotion.
The move comes following the dismissal of Augsburg's previous coach, signaling the club's desire for a fresh direction. Wagner's start date remains unconfirmed as he continues to serve the national team through the UEFA Nations League finals.
