Sandro Wagner Takes Helm at Augsburg: Former Forward to Coach Bundesliga Side

Sandro Wagner, once a forward for Germany and Bayern Munich, has taken on a new role as head coach at Augsburg, marking his debut in top-tier coaching.

Having assisted Germany's national team coach Julian Nagelsmann, Wagner will now lead the Augsburg squad, which finished 12th in the Bundesliga. The 37-year-old has secured a three-year deal with the club. His coaching experience includes leading Unterhaching to a fourth-division promotion.

The move comes following the dismissal of Augsburg's previous coach, signaling the club's desire for a fresh direction. Wagner's start date remains unconfirmed as he continues to serve the national team through the UEFA Nations League finals.

