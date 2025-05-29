Ravindra Jadeja: An Ambition for Leadership in India’s Test Cricket

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed his aspiration to become India's Test cricket captain. Although young batter Shubman Gill has recently taken the role for the England tour, Jadeja believes his extensive experience playing under different captains, particularly the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has prepared him for leadership.

Jadeja, who debuted in Test cricket in 2012, shared insights from his lengthy career, including the lessons he learned from Dhoni's strategic approach. He recalls Dhoni's simplicity in mindset, such as positioning fielders based on a batter's strengths, a tactic that left a lasting impact on him.

The 36-year-old cricketer, once enamored by the glamour of limited-overs formats, now appreciates the distinctive strategic elements of Test cricket. He contrasts the calculative nature of Test cricket captaincy with the high-paced decision-making required in T20 formats, revealing a deep understanding of the sport.