Nico Denz's Spectacular Giro d'Italia Triumph

In a thrilling display of endurance and strategy, Nico Denz emerged victorious in stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday. The German cyclist rode solo to the finish line, outpacing his competitors in the 144 km race from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno.

Leading a breakaway group of 11 riders, Denz made his decisive move with 11 km remaining, attacking on the final flat section and holding a 32-second lead with just five kilometers left to ride. His effort paid off, and he finished a full minute ahead of the chasing pack.

His victory marked his third career stage win in the Giro and offered a boost to his team, Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe, after enduring the loss of race favorite Primoz Roglic earlier in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)