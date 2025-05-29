Left Menu

Nico Denz's Spectacular Giro d'Italia Triumph

Nico Denz claimed victory in stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, triumphing in a solo ride at the end of the 144 km stage from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno. He led a breakaway group, winning a minute ahead of his competitors and securing a third career Giro stage win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:13 IST
Nico Denz's Spectacular Giro d'Italia Triumph

In a thrilling display of endurance and strategy, Nico Denz emerged victorious in stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday. The German cyclist rode solo to the finish line, outpacing his competitors in the 144 km race from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno.

Leading a breakaway group of 11 riders, Denz made his decisive move with 11 km remaining, attacking on the final flat section and holding a 32-second lead with just five kilometers left to ride. His effort paid off, and he finished a full minute ahead of the chasing pack.

His victory marked his third career stage win in the Giro and offered a boost to his team, Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe, after enduring the loss of race favorite Primoz Roglic earlier in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025