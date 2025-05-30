Left Menu

Serie A Coaching Carousel: Dramatic Shifts as Top Clubs Reevaluate Leadership

As Serie A's top clubs reassess their management, significant coaching changes are underway. Allegri rejoins AC Milan, Gasperini is courted by Roma, and Sarri might return to Lazio. Meanwhile, Juventus grapples with strategic uncertainties after Conte's decision to remain with Napoli, highlighting a league-wide coaching upheaval.

Serie A is in the midst of a dramatic coaching overhaul as top Italian clubs reassess their managerial strategies. Massimiliano Allegri has been chosen to lead AC Milan again, while Gian Piero Gasperini is considered a strong candidate for Roma's managerial position.

Juventus faces a challenging situation with uncertain leadership plans following Antonio Conte's choice to remain at Napoli, prompting a reevaluation of their strategy. Maurizio Sarri is also in the spotlight as Lazio weighs rehiring him as their coach.

The coaching changes come less than a week after Serie A's conclusion, with all top 10 teams either securing new coaches or making concerted efforts to retain their current ones, marking a period of significant transition within the league.

