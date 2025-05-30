Serie A Coaching Carousel: Dramatic Shifts as Top Clubs Reevaluate Leadership

Serie A is in the midst of a dramatic coaching overhaul as top Italian clubs reassess their managerial strategies. Massimiliano Allegri has been chosen to lead AC Milan again, while Gian Piero Gasperini is considered a strong candidate for Roma's managerial position.

Juventus faces a challenging situation with uncertain leadership plans following Antonio Conte's choice to remain at Napoli, prompting a reevaluation of their strategy. Maurizio Sarri is also in the spotlight as Lazio weighs rehiring him as their coach.

The coaching changes come less than a week after Serie A's conclusion, with all top 10 teams either securing new coaches or making concerted efforts to retain their current ones, marking a period of significant transition within the league.