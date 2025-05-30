Left Menu

India Unveils Esports Jersey Honoring National Valor at BRICS Championship 2025

The Esports Federation of India unveiled a jersey symbolizing national pride for the BRICS Esports Championship 2025. Featuring bold Sindoor red and camouflage patterns, it will be worn by Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish Singh and Shubham Khorwal as they represent India in Moscow, highlighting the fight against terrorism and honoring the Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:06 IST
Team India's jersey for the championships. (Photo- @esfindia X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant nod to India's enduring fight against terrorism, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) unveiled Team India's official jersey for the BRICS Esports Championship 2025 on Friday.

The jersey, to be donned by Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish "Soul" Singh and Shubham Khorwal during their global representation in Moscow, features design elements resonating with national pride and resilience. A prominent Sindoor red stripe, inspired by the symbolic traditional mark worn by married Indian women, runs through the center, underscoring India's fortitude and spirit. Accompanying this is a camouflage pattern, paying homage to the Armed Forces and representing vigilance and discipline.

Lokesh Suji, Director of ESFI, emphasized that the jersey carries the spirit of Operation Sindoor, serving as a powerful emblem of India's relentless battle against terrorism. As Soul and Khorwal compete internationally, they aim to elevate India's stature within the esports world, backed by a recent historic silver finish at BRICS 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

