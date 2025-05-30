Nicolas Prodhomme Claims Historic Giro d'Italia Stage Win
Nicolas Prodhomme secured his first Grand Tour stage victory with a solo win in the Giro d'Italia's 19th stage. Isaac Del Toro finished second, solidifying his overall lead. The 166 km stage featured five climbs and significant elevation, challenging the riders on their penultimate mountain day.
Nicolas Prodhomme achieved a milestone in his cycling career, claiming his inaugural Grand Tour stage victory during the Giro d'Italia. The French cyclist emerged triumphantly on stage 19 with a solo effort.
Prodhomme, representing Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, broke away on the fourth climb of the day, ultimately cruising to victory on the 166 km route from Biella to Champoluc. The stage, marked by five punishing climbs, witnessed an elevation gain nearing 5,000 meters.
In the broader race narrative, pink jersey holder Isaac Del Toro defended his position by finishing second, extending his overall lead. Despite Richard Carapaz's attack, Del Toro maintained his strong hold on the competition by securing a close win over his rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
