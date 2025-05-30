Left Menu

Nicolas Prodhomme Claims Historic Giro d'Italia Stage Win

Nicolas Prodhomme secured his first Grand Tour stage victory with a solo win in the Giro d'Italia's 19th stage. Isaac Del Toro finished second, solidifying his overall lead. The 166 km stage featured five climbs and significant elevation, challenging the riders on their penultimate mountain day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:25 IST
Nicolas Prodhomme Claims Historic Giro d'Italia Stage Win

Nicolas Prodhomme achieved a milestone in his cycling career, claiming his inaugural Grand Tour stage victory during the Giro d'Italia. The French cyclist emerged triumphantly on stage 19 with a solo effort.

Prodhomme, representing Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, broke away on the fourth climb of the day, ultimately cruising to victory on the 166 km route from Biella to Champoluc. The stage, marked by five punishing climbs, witnessed an elevation gain nearing 5,000 meters.

In the broader race narrative, pink jersey holder Isaac Del Toro defended his position by finishing second, extending his overall lead. Despite Richard Carapaz's attack, Del Toro maintained his strong hold on the competition by securing a close win over his rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025