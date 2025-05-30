Nicolas Prodhomme Claims Historic Giro d'Italia Stage Win

Nicolas Prodhomme achieved a milestone in his cycling career, claiming his inaugural Grand Tour stage victory during the Giro d'Italia. The French cyclist emerged triumphantly on stage 19 with a solo effort.

Prodhomme, representing Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, broke away on the fourth climb of the day, ultimately cruising to victory on the 166 km route from Biella to Champoluc. The stage, marked by five punishing climbs, witnessed an elevation gain nearing 5,000 meters.

In the broader race narrative, pink jersey holder Isaac Del Toro defended his position by finishing second, extending his overall lead. Despite Richard Carapaz's attack, Del Toro maintained his strong hold on the competition by securing a close win over his rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)