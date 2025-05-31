India's Youth Cricket Squad Poised for England Tour Breakthrough

India is set to embark on an ambitious England Test series under the leadership of 25-year-old Shubman Gill. Cricket legend AB de Villiers has expressed confidence in the squad's potential to achieve something special as the team starts a new World Test Championship cycle without veteran players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The absence of experienced cricketers such as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired last year, and pacer Mohammed Shami, out due to fitness issues, calls for the younger players to step up. De Villiers emphasizes the abundance of talent cultivated in India, largely due to exposure through the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The South African former skipper acknowledges the England tour as a significant challenge that requires the young team to believe in their capabilities. Despite Test cricket missing the presence of Kohli, India looks to its promising future. De Villiers, highlighting the IPL scenario, still supports Punjab Kings to challenge for the final, despite recent setbacks against formidable opponents.