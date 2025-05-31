Dramatic Day at Roland Garros: Thrills and Upsets Galore

Saturday at Roland Garros provided tennis enthusiasts with a day filled with gripping encounters, as top-seeded players battled their way into the tournament's fourth round.

In a dramatic match, Madison Keys emerged victorious over fellow American Sofia Kenin, overcoming three match points for a hard-fought win. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev had smoother journeys, dispatching their opponents to secure spots in the last 16.

Jannik Sinner showcased his dominance with a swift victory, while player injuries, such as Arthur Fils' withdrawal due to a stress fracture, cast a shadow over the event. The tournament continues to captivate with its mix of triumphs and setbacks.

