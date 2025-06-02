Left Menu

Glenn Maxwell Bids Farewell to ODI Cricket as Australia Eyes T20 Glory

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from ODI cricket to focus on T20 commitments. In a stellar 13-year career, he scored 3,990 runs and took 77 wickets. Maxwell remains pivotal for Australia in upcoming T20 challenges, highlighting his enduring legacy and significant ODI achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:22 IST
Glenn Maxwell Bids Farewell to ODI Cricket as Australia Eyes T20 Glory
Glenn Maxwell. (Photo- cricketaustralia Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising yet strategic move, Australian cricket icon Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket, opting to channel his efforts towards Twenty20 International (T20I) commitments and nurture future prospects for Australia.

Maxwell's ODI tenure, spanning over 13 illustrious years, saw him collate 3,990 runs with an impressive strike rate second only to Andre Russell. Known for his explosive batting, his ODI career was highlighted by a remarkable innings against Afghanistan, where he led Australia to a triumphant World Cup victory in 2023.

Despite his ODI exit, Maxwell's tenure has left an indelible mark, including two World Cup victories and a record-breaking century against the Netherlands. His dynamic presence is set to bolster Australia's T20 ambitions, as articulated by Cricket Australia and selection chair George Bailey, who commended his unparalleled contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025