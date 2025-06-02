Glenn Maxwell Bids Farewell to ODI Cricket as Australia Eyes T20 Glory

In a surprising yet strategic move, Australian cricket icon Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket, opting to channel his efforts towards Twenty20 International (T20I) commitments and nurture future prospects for Australia.

Maxwell's ODI tenure, spanning over 13 illustrious years, saw him collate 3,990 runs with an impressive strike rate second only to Andre Russell. Known for his explosive batting, his ODI career was highlighted by a remarkable innings against Afghanistan, where he led Australia to a triumphant World Cup victory in 2023.

Despite his ODI exit, Maxwell's tenure has left an indelible mark, including two World Cup victories and a record-breaking century against the Netherlands. His dynamic presence is set to bolster Australia's T20 ambitions, as articulated by Cricket Australia and selection chair George Bailey, who commended his unparalleled contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)