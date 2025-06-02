South Korea Banks on Son Heung-min for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
South Korea will carefully manage Son Heung-min's involvement in World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait as he recovers from a foot injury. With Group B leadership and qualification at stake, coach Hong emphasizes Son's determination and the team's strategy against challenging opponents.
As South Korea prepares for essential World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait, coach Hong Myung-bo disclosed plans to use captain Son Heung-min cautiously. The decision comes as Son works on regaining full match fitness after a foot injury.
South Korea, leading Group B, needs to avoid defeat by Iraq to secure a spot in their 11th consecutive World Cup. Son, having recently returned to action with Tottenham, is seen as a key asset despite his limited game time.
Coach Hong highlighted Son's valuable experience in high-pressure games. He acknowledged the challenges of playing in Iraq, emphasizing the importance of strategic preparation against passionate home crowds.
