Left Menu

South Korea Banks on Son Heung-min for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

South Korea will carefully manage Son Heung-min's involvement in World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait as he recovers from a foot injury. With Group B leadership and qualification at stake, coach Hong emphasizes Son's determination and the team's strategy against challenging opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:42 IST
South Korea Banks on Son Heung-min for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
Son Heung-min

As South Korea prepares for essential World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait, coach Hong Myung-bo disclosed plans to use captain Son Heung-min cautiously. The decision comes as Son works on regaining full match fitness after a foot injury.

South Korea, leading Group B, needs to avoid defeat by Iraq to secure a spot in their 11th consecutive World Cup. Son, having recently returned to action with Tottenham, is seen as a key asset despite his limited game time.

Coach Hong highlighted Son's valuable experience in high-pressure games. He acknowledged the challenges of playing in Iraq, emphasizing the importance of strategic preparation against passionate home crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025