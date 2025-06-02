South Korea Banks on Son Heung-min for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

As South Korea prepares for essential World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait, coach Hong Myung-bo disclosed plans to use captain Son Heung-min cautiously. The decision comes as Son works on regaining full match fitness after a foot injury.

South Korea, leading Group B, needs to avoid defeat by Iraq to secure a spot in their 11th consecutive World Cup. Son, having recently returned to action with Tottenham, is seen as a key asset despite his limited game time.

Coach Hong highlighted Son's valuable experience in high-pressure games. He acknowledged the challenges of playing in Iraq, emphasizing the importance of strategic preparation against passionate home crowds.

