RCB Triumph: Karnataka Celebrates Maiden IPL Victory

Karnataka celebrated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title win with a grand reception. Deputy CM Shivakumar welcomed the team, while CM Siddaramaiah plans to honor them at Vidhana Soudha. A special ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium requires valid tickets due to limited parking.

Karnataka's Royal Challengers Bengaluru received a hero's welcome after securing their maiden IPL title. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar greeted the team at the HAL airport with bouquets, marking the end of an 18-year wait for the victory. The team, including star player Virat Kohli, were handed symbolic flags amidst jubilant scenes.

The cricket-winning squad headed to a private hotel, shielded by tight security, as enthusiastic fans lined up across the roads to celebrate their victory. RCB's first IPL trophy came after narrowly defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final played in Ahmedabad, putting an end to their earlier runner-up finishes.

A grand felicitation ceremony will highlight the day, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expected to honour the team at the historic Vidhana Soudha. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association will hold a special event at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Attendees are advised to use public transport due to limited parking, as noted in a police advisory.

