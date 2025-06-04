Thailand Dominates India in Pre-Asian Cup Football Clash
India suffered a 0-2 defeat against Thailand in an international football friendly, a critical preparation match for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers. Goals from Benjamin Davis and Poramet Arjvilai showcased Thailand's dominance. India rued missed opportunities and defensive errors, highlighting areas for improvement against Hong Kong.
In a challenging precursor to the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers, India faced a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Thailand during an international friendly match held at the Thammasat Stadium.
Despite previously defeating Thailand twice, India could not match the home side's clinical execution on Wednesday, as goals from Benjamin Davis and Poramet Arjvilai propelled Thailand to victory.
India's performance was marred by missed opportunities and defensive lapses, overshadowing efforts by Sunil Chhetri and Liston Colaco, with the team now scrutinizing strategies ahead of their match against Hong Kong on June 10.
