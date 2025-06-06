Uzbekistan's Historic Qualification: A New Era in World Cup Football

In a historic achievement, Uzbekistan clinched their first-ever World Cup qualification on Thursday, after a 0-0 tie against the United Arab Emirates confirmed their spot in next year's finals. This accomplishment comes as Australia and Jordan also near the brink of qualification for the global event.

Australia claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over the already-qualified Japan, thanks to Aziz Behich's late strike, keeping them three points ahead of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia secured a 2-0 win over Bahrain, delaying Australia's celebrations until their next meeting in Jeddah.

Jordan moved closer to qualification after Ali Olwan's hat-trick led to a 3-0 win against Oman. Meanwhile, Indonesia's 1-0 victory over China ensures their progression to the fourth round, as Ole Romeny's decisive penalty confirmed their advancement in the World Cup preliminaries.