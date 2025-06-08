Left Menu

Pat Cummins Poised to Lead Australia in World Test Championship Showdown

Aaron Finch praises Pat Cummins' leadership ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final. Cummins, known for his on and off-field skills, aims to lead Australia to victory against South Africa. Both teams have strong bowling attacks, but Australia's experience in English conditions gives them an edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:27 IST
Pat Cummins Poised to Lead Australia in World Test Championship Showdown
Pat Cummins. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the ICC World Test Championship final approaches, former Australian captain Aaron Finch commends current skipper Pat Cummins for his ever-improving leadership on and off the field. Cummins aims to steer Australia to another championship victory as they face new finalists South Africa at Lord's on June 11.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Finch highlighted Cummins' impressive captaincy record, under which Australia secured 13 wins in 19 Tests, only suffering four defeats. Cummins' ability to effectively lead both on-field and off-field has been pivotal. His synergy with coach Andrew McDonald has significantly boosted Australian cricket.

Under Cummins, Australia retained the Ashes in the UK and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India after a decade. As the team's premier bowler, Cummins took 73 wickets in 17 Tests at an average of over 24. With 20 victories in 33 matches, his win percentage stands at an impressive 60.60. Finch also noted the close matchup between Australia and South Africa's bowling attacks, although he gives Australia an edge due to their experience in English conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025