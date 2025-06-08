Pat Cummins Poised to Lead Australia in World Test Championship Showdown

As the ICC World Test Championship final approaches, former Australian captain Aaron Finch commends current skipper Pat Cummins for his ever-improving leadership on and off the field. Cummins aims to steer Australia to another championship victory as they face new finalists South Africa at Lord's on June 11.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Finch highlighted Cummins' impressive captaincy record, under which Australia secured 13 wins in 19 Tests, only suffering four defeats. Cummins' ability to effectively lead both on-field and off-field has been pivotal. His synergy with coach Andrew McDonald has significantly boosted Australian cricket.

Under Cummins, Australia retained the Ashes in the UK and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India after a decade. As the team's premier bowler, Cummins took 73 wickets in 17 Tests at an average of over 24. With 20 victories in 33 matches, his win percentage stands at an impressive 60.60. Finch also noted the close matchup between Australia and South Africa's bowling attacks, although he gives Australia an edge due to their experience in English conditions.

