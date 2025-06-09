Left Menu

Alcaraz: The New King of Clay Achieves Destiny

Carlos Alcaraz achieved a stunning comeback to win his fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open, equaling his idol Rafael Nadal's record at the same age. The 22-year-old Spaniard defeated Jannik Sinner after a gripping match and expressed his gratitude to the Parisian crowd for their support.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz called it destiny as he staged a thrilling comeback to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday, matching his idol Rafael Nadal's record at the same age.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, often seen as Nadal's successor, rallied from two sets down for the first time in his career against world number one Jannik Sinner to secure the trophy. "Winning my fifth Grand Slam at the same age as Rafa Nadal, I'm going to say that's destiny," Alcaraz reflected.

The gripping final saw momentum shifts, dazzling winners, and intense rallies. Alcaraz credited the Paris crowd with helping fuel his remarkable comeback in a match characterized by its nail-biting tension, ultimately prevailing 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2).

