India Battles Giants in Expanded FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

India has been drawn against Germany, Ireland, and Namibia in Pool C of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, set to take place in Santiago, Chile, this December. This year's tournament marks a significant expansion, featuring 24 teams for the first time.

In its 11th edition, the prestigious biennial event will host six pools with four teams each. The Netherlands, a five-time champion, finds itself in Pool A, while Argentina, with two titles to its name, is allocated to Pool B. The competition will unfold from December 1 to 13.

India's participation so far in this tournament has seen them reach as high as third place in 2013 and fourth in 2022. Under the leadership of goalkeeper Nidhi, the team aims to build on its most recent four-nation tournament performance in Argentina, which yielded mixed results.

(With inputs from agencies.)