Kagiso Rabada: Spearheading South Africa's Historic WTC Victory

In a landmark victory, South Africa's pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has expressed elation over the World Test Championship win, noting the team's significant achievement despite being relatively inexperienced. The triumph over a seasoned Australian squad, featuring players admired by many of the young Proteas since their school days, marks a historic moment for South African cricket.

Under the leadership of skipper Temba Bavuma, the Proteas secured their first ICC trophy in 27 years by defeating the Australians at Lord's. Rabada, who took nine wickets in the match, has revealed that the victory was even more rewarding given the caliber of the opposition. He stated that for many of his teammates, defeating players they had idolized in their formative years added a special layer to their triumph.

Rabada emphasized his commitment to hard work and team spirit, acknowledging the collective effort required for the win. Despite his pivotal role, Rabada downplayed his star status, focusing instead on continual improvement and playing with pride for the national badge. He described the intense pressure of the second innings as a critical test of resilience, where maintaining composure was key to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)