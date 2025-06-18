Left Menu

Chris Wilder's Emotional Farewell to Sheffield United

Chris Wilder departs Sheffield United after the team fails to secure promotion to the Premier League, ending the season with a playoff final defeat. Despite signing an extension to 2028, Wilder leaves with cherished memories and pride in his contributions to the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:55 IST
Sheffield United announced the departure of manager Chris Wilder by mutual agreement following the team's unsuccessful bid for Premier League promotion. Despite securing a playoff spot, the Blades were defeated by Sunderland in a dramatic 2-1 loss.

Wilder, who renewed his contract earlier in the year, leaves the club after achieving a third-place finish in the Championship, crafting a stable squad, and securing a notable Steel City derby double. His departure marks the second exit from the club, having previously ended his first tenure in 2021.

Expressing disappointment, Wilder emphasized his deep connection to the club and city of Sheffield. Although the promotion slipped away, he reflected on leading the team over 300 times as an integral chapter in his career. Wilder cherishes the memories and legacy he built during his time at Sheffield United.

