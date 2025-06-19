Manchester City Triumphs: Emerging Talents Shine in Club World Cup Opener

Manchester City demonstrated their formidable squad depth with a commanding 2-0 victory over Morocco's Wydad Casablanca during the Club World Cup opener on Wednesday. Manager Pep Guardiola strategically rotated his lineup, resting key players while giving fresh faces a chance to shine.

Goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku in the first half secured the victory, as City seized control of their Group G match. Among the standout performers was 21-year-old Rayan Cherki, a recent acquisition from Olympique Lyonnais, brought in for 40 million euros.

This victory showcased City's extensive squad rebuilding after a trophyless season, having invested heavily in new transfers, including Cherki and three others, totaling around 110 million pounds. Guardiola emphasized the need for squad rotation to maintain player form and maximize Club World Cup prestige.