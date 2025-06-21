Left Menu

India's Hockey Woes: European Tour Defeat Continues

India's struggles in the men's Pro League hockey persisted with a 3-6 loss to Belgium, marking their seventh consecutive defeat. Despite numerous penalty corners, the team faltered defensively against strong Belgian attacks. Their chances for a World Cup ticket diminished as they grappled through their winless European tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:52 IST
Belgium began with a strong start, scoring within the first minute, and maintained pressure throughout the match. While India managed to equalize early in the third quarter, their defense crumbled in the last quarter, allowing Belgium to extend their lead decisively.

Despite earning more penalty corners, India's inability to capitalize cost them dearly, and their hopes of a direct World Cup entry are now dwindling. India will face Belgium again in their concluding match on this leg of the tournament.

