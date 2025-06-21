India's Hockey Woes: European Tour Defeat Continues

India's hockey team faced yet another setback in the men's Pro League as they were bested 3-6 by Belgium. This latest defeat marks their seventh straight loss on the European leg of the tour.

Belgium began with a strong start, scoring within the first minute, and maintained pressure throughout the match. While India managed to equalize early in the third quarter, their defense crumbled in the last quarter, allowing Belgium to extend their lead decisively.

Despite earning more penalty corners, India's inability to capitalize cost them dearly, and their hopes of a direct World Cup entry are now dwindling. India will face Belgium again in their concluding match on this leg of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)