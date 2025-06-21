India's Hockey Woes: European Tour Defeat Continues
India's struggles in the men's Pro League hockey persisted with a 3-6 loss to Belgium, marking their seventh consecutive defeat. Despite numerous penalty corners, the team faltered defensively against strong Belgian attacks. Their chances for a World Cup ticket diminished as they grappled through their winless European tour.
- Country:
- Belgium
India's hockey team faced yet another setback in the men's Pro League as they were bested 3-6 by Belgium. This latest defeat marks their seventh straight loss on the European leg of the tour.
Belgium began with a strong start, scoring within the first minute, and maintained pressure throughout the match. While India managed to equalize early in the third quarter, their defense crumbled in the last quarter, allowing Belgium to extend their lead decisively.
Despite earning more penalty corners, India's inability to capitalize cost them dearly, and their hopes of a direct World Cup entry are now dwindling. India will face Belgium again in their concluding match on this leg of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Victory: Norway Stuns Italy in World Cup Qualifiers
Midfield Maestro Jorginho Heads to Flamengo for Club World Cup Challenge
Venezuela Triumphs Over Bolivia: A Leap Towards World Cup Dreams
South Korea's Strategic Road to the World Cup
Italy's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance after Norway Defeat