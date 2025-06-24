Left Menu

Meghalaya's Bold Move: Direct Funding Spurs Sports Associations Ahead of 2027 National Games

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma awards nearly Rs 40 crore to 26 sports associations for National Games 2027 preparations. Unique for directly empowering associations, the initiative focuses on early preparation and trust, urging associations to aim for 50 medals and build a robust sports foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:40 IST
Meghalaya's Bold Move: Direct Funding Spurs Sports Associations Ahead of 2027 National Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya has taken a significant step in boosting its sports sector as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma handed over nearly Rs 40 crore to 26 sports associations on Tuesday. This substantial grant-in-aid aims to prepare teams for the upcoming 39th National Games, set to be hosted by the state in 2027.

In an unprecedented move, the funds have been given directly to the associations, offering them the autonomy to employ resources as needed. 'Whether it's hiring coaches, purchasing equipment, or organizing training camps, associations now have the liberty to strategize their spending,' said Sangma. This initiative, he added, is built on trust, acknowledging that the associations understand their needs best.

Moreover, Sangma challenged the associations to secure at least 50 medals in the 2027 games, emphasizing that this is just the beginning of a continuous commitment to elevate Meghalaya's sports profile. Additionally, the Sports Minister hailed this initiative as historic, marking the government's actionable commitment towards sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025