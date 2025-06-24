Meghalaya's Bold Move: Direct Funding Spurs Sports Associations Ahead of 2027 National Games

Meghalaya has taken a significant step in boosting its sports sector as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma handed over nearly Rs 40 crore to 26 sports associations on Tuesday. This substantial grant-in-aid aims to prepare teams for the upcoming 39th National Games, set to be hosted by the state in 2027.

In an unprecedented move, the funds have been given directly to the associations, offering them the autonomy to employ resources as needed. 'Whether it's hiring coaches, purchasing equipment, or organizing training camps, associations now have the liberty to strategize their spending,' said Sangma. This initiative, he added, is built on trust, acknowledging that the associations understand their needs best.

Moreover, Sangma challenged the associations to secure at least 50 medals in the 2027 games, emphasizing that this is just the beginning of a continuous commitment to elevate Meghalaya's sports profile. Additionally, the Sports Minister hailed this initiative as historic, marking the government's actionable commitment towards sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)