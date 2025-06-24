Left Menu

Ben Duckett Leads England to Historic Victory with Stunning Century

Ben Duckett's majestic century guided England to a remarkable five-wicket triumph against India in the first test. Thanks to a thrilling run chase of 371, the match witnessed one of the highest successful chases in test history, despite India scoring five centuries. Joe Root's calm play ensures victory.

Updated: 24-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:20 IST
Ben Duckett delivered an extraordinary performance, scoring a century that propelled England to a thrilling five-wicket win against India in the first test match. This victory marks one of the highest successful run chases in test cricket history, as Duckett and Zak Crawley orchestrated a formidable opening partnership.

England's chase of 371 was punctuated by several pivotal moments, including Duckett's impressive run-scoring alongside Crawley, who contributed 65 runs. Despite a mid-match scare when India claimed quick wickets, Joe Root's composed 53 steered England toward victory, aided by Jamie Smith's six that sealed the game.

India's prolific innings included five centuries, yet a series of collapses sealed their fate. This match notably became the first to witness five individual centuries alongside six players scoring ducks. For England, this sets a strong precedent for a promising cricketing season ahead, with the Ashes looming on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

