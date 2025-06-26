Women's Euro 2025: Teams Gear Up for the Prestigious Battle in Switzerland

The Women's European Championship is set to spark excitement in Switzerland from July 2, with England striving to defend their title against formidable foes. Sixteen teams will compete fiercely, showcasing a mix of veteran talent and emerging stars.

Among the notable contenders, Belgium's Red Flames, led by Tessa Wullaert, seek at least a quarter-final berth, marking their intent with recent victories. Meanwhile, Denmark hopes Pernille Harder's brilliance will lead them through a group featuring serious opponents such as Germany and Sweden.

England's journey continues after their World Cup runner-up finish, blending seasoned players and promising prospects. Spain enters as a favorite, armed with skillful tactics and tactical prowess, ready to challenge every contender.

